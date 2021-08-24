BILLINGS - COVID-19 protocols were put in place at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility after an inmate tested positive last Friday.

According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, some of the COVID protocols in place include enhanced testing, isolation, temperature monitoring and limiting non-essential access to the facility.

Sheriff Linder says a total of eight inmates have recently tested positive for COVID-19, with only two showing symptoms. All eight of the inmates have reportedly been isolated from the other inmates.

Personal protective supplies and sanitizer are being supplied and the medical staff and jail is monitoring the situation, Sheriff Linder said.