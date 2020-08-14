CHEYENNE Wyo.- The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors approved 37 projects totaling $86 million in federal CARES Act funding to expand broadband infrastructure throughout the state.

In response to COVID-19, Governor Mark Gordon worked with state legislators to develop the broadband expansion initiative to provide internet access in areas where there is little or no broadband so Wyomingites can access telehealth, tele-education or work remotely according to a release from Gordon.

“This funding will help connect rural communities in Wyoming that may not have had the chance to get service otherwise,” Gov. Gordon said. “Now, the people in Wyoming’s most rural communities will be able to access the essential services they need to cope with the effects of COVID-19, and to access the opportunities that high-speed internet provides for years to come.”

A list of approved Connect Wyoming projects can be found on the Business Council website here.

The projects will impact 15 counties and 54 communities.

The release says a committee of Business Council staff and Board of Directors, Broadband Advisory Council members and Governor’s office staff recommended applications that did not compete with existing providers who offer service speeds of at least 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload, as defined by Wyoming statute.