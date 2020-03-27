CHEYENNE- Guidance for school districts’ safe but continued operation during the extended closure has been issued by the Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.

The full release from the Wyoming Department of Education:

CHEYENNE - In light of the extension of the three existing orders by Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Health to keep schools closed through April 17, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow has issued guidance for school districts’ safe, but continued, operation during the extended closure.

“School doors may be closed to students, but Wyoming education is open for business,” Balow said. “The desire by teachers to connect with their students and provide learning opportunities has been inspiring. Teaching and learning while practicing social distancing is a new concept for many. Teachers, parents, and students all need support in order for it to be successful.”

Each Wyoming school district must have an Adapted Learning Plan approved by the Wyoming Department of Education prior to April 6 to continue to receive state funding. On Monday, April 6, every district is expected to continue to provide an equitable education for all students in grades

K-12 while access to school buildings is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Adapted Learning Plans will allow each school district to deliver instruction through unique methods best suited to their district.

“We are working through immense challenges with laws, policies, practices, and logistics. The collaboration among state leaders and local districts has been incredible,” Balow said. “We are all working together to give our students the education they deserve during this trying time.”