BASIN, Wyo. - Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn wrote a letter that addresses Gov. Mark Gordon's mask mandate Wednesday.

Blackburn states while he doesn't believe the mandate is enforceable, residents should still wear masks to help protect the state's vulnerable population.

Below is the full letter:

From the Desk of Sheriff Blackburn:

I feel I need to address the Governor’s recent mask mandate and my position on enforcement of the same.

I have publicly stated that it is my opinion that the mandate is unenforceable, and I stand by that statement.

I want to be clear. I have respect for our leaders, the need to wear masks, our healthcare workers, but most of all the good citizens that I have taken an oath to protect.

I do not advocate civil disobedience, nor am I stating we should not wear masks.

I feel wearing a mask even with its limited effectiveness potential, is worth the effort at this time. My deputies and I are going to lead (albeit not perfectly) by example. I have instructed masks to be worn during public contact when social distancing is not possible out of respect for others, because it is the right way to help our vulnerable population, and helping our neighbors is the Wyoming way!

A mechanism is in place for business owners, event sponsors, and homes that have concerns for those refusing to comply with their requests. At the request of the reporting party, if educational measures fail, owners or responsible parties have always had the right to criminally trespass people from their venues. This mechanism places the choice/responsibility back where it belongs, to the citizens.

Our department will work to educate, support, and serve all the citizens as always with compassion.

I implore our county’s citizens to do the same, be respectful and compassionate to each other, not because of a mandate, but because higher laws that say, “Love Thy Neighbor”, and “Do unto others as you’d have them do unto you.” For this reason we should support masks, not because of a mandate.

Currently Big Horn County is on the lower end of the state for cases, and our curve appears to be flattening which is the overall goal here.

This pandemic has been ugly, divisive, and harmful in terms of not only the disease, but also the associated fall out; economic loss, suicide, and other crimes that have manifested since the pandemic has erupted.

Now is NOT the time to turn on each other, it’s the time and season to turn TO each other.

Criticism and accusations against leaders and health care workers, no matter how accurate, serve no good purpose. At the local and state levels our leaders are doing their level best to do the right thing. Respectfully,