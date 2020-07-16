LANDER, Wyo. - The Wyoming Department of Health says a Fremont County man, identified previously as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, has died.

WDH says the older man had health conditions which put him at a higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and he was hospitalized in another state when he died.

According to WDH, there have now been 24 coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming, 1,644 lab-confirmed cases and 382 probable cases reported.

WDH recommendations meant to slow and limit transmission of the virus include:

Staying home from work and away from others when ill unless medical care is needed

Maintaining physical distancing of 6 feet whenever practical

Wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing is not reasonable

WDH says Wyoming resident deaths are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. The department says if COVID-19 did not cause or contribute to the person’s death, that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths, even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.

