CHEYENNE, Wyo. - On Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 23 more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say the deaths include residents in Big Horn County, Carbon County, Fremont County, Laramie County, Lincoln County, Natrona County, Niobrara County, Park County, Sheridan County, Sublette County, Sweetwater County, Uinta County, and Washakie County.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 280 coronavirus-related deaths, 32,196 lab-confirmed cases and 4,789 probable cases reported since the pandemic began, according to WDH.

