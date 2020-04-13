CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming is reporting the first death linked to COVID-19 in the state Monday.

According to a release from Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, the person had underlying conditions.

Governor Gordon released the following statement:

"I am saddened to learn that we have lost our first Wyoming citizen to COVID-19. This one was close to home and sadly serves as a grim reminder of the importance of following public health orders and guidance so we can reduce the number of serious illnesses and deaths in our state. Jennie and I extend our thoughts and prayers to this gentleman’s family and friends."