The Wyoming Department of Health reported a total of 153 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state on Thursday, April 2.

WDH reports 37 Wyomingites have recovered from the disease so far, and there are no reported deaths.

Cases by county

Albany: 3

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 6

Carbon: 3

Converse: 3

Crook: 0

Fremont: 26

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs:

Johnson: 8

Laramie: 37

Lincoln: 0

Natrona: 19

Niobrara: 0

Park: 1

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 10

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 3

Teton: 29

Uinta: 1

Washakie: 2

Weston: 0

App users: Click here to see a map of current cases and statistics from the Wyoming Department of Health.