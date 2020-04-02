The Wyoming Department of Health reported a total of 150 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state on Thursday, April 2.

WDH reports 31 Wyomingites have recovered from the disease so far, and there are no reported deaths.

Cases by county

Albany: 3

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 6

Carbon: 3

Converse: 2

Crook: 0

Fremont: 26

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs:

Johnson: 8

Laramie: 36

Lincoln: 0

Natrona: 19

Niobrara

Park: 1

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 10

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 3

Teton: 29

Uinta: 1

Washakie: 1

Weston: 0

App users: Click here to see a map of current cases and statistics from the Wyoming Department of Health.