The Wyoming Department of Health has confirmed 15 new coronavirus-related deaths among state residents who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say the deaths include residents in Big Horn County, Campbell County, Carbon County, Fremont County, Hot Springs County, Laramie County, Platte County, and Weston County.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 230 coronavirus-related deaths, 29,389 lab-confirmed cases and 4,416 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information, click here.