The Wyoming Department of Health has confirmed 10 more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The WDH says the deaths include residents in Albany County, Converse County, Fremont County, Goshen County, Laramie County, Natrona County, and Sheridan County.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 87 coronavirus-related deaths, 10,589 lab-confirmed cases and 1,918 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

