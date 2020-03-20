CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has supported an additional statewide order issued by the State Health Officer prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space. The order also offers several exemptions.

State health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist signed the new order, which goes into effect immediately. The order supplements a statewide order issued March 19 that closed bars, restaurants, theaters, gymnasiums, some child care facilities and schools. Both orders remain in effect until April 3rd.

“It is an absolute fact that social distancing slows the growth of coronavirus disease,” Governor Gordon said. “I very much appreciate the willingness of our state’s residents to comply with this action. Particularly because it is now becoming clear that young adults 18-50 are also at risk of being hospitalized from COVID-19.”

The new order does not close additional businesses and the prohibition does not apply to gatherings at private residences, hotels and motels for lodging purposes, government facilities and businesses, grocery stores and retail or business establishments that can provide adequate social distance spacing of 6 feet or more. Healthcare facilities are also exempt, as are long-term care and assisted living facilities that are complying with Wyoming Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control directives.

Dr. Harrist said, “People of any age can spread this disease to others who are especially vulnerable to more serious or life-threatening illness. We’ve recommended limits on gatherings; this order is an official step to put those recommendations into action. Slowing and limiting the spread of disease is our goal.”

Residents with additional questions about either of the statewide orders should inquire with their County Health Officer.