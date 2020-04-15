CHEYENNE- Governor Mark Gordon has instructed all state agency directors to find ways to immediately reduce spending.

The governor’s instruction is through the end of the current budget year, ending June 30, and into the next two-year budget according to a release.

The Governor directed agencies to institute position freezes, halt general fund contracts greater than $100,000 and implement a rigorous review of major maintenance spending.

“While we all battle the impacts of the spread of COVID-19, we also need to prepare in the best way possible for inevitable financial impacts on the State,” Governor Gordon said in the release. “It is imperative that spending slow while we continue to learn more about the full extent of this historic pandemic and economic decline.”

Each agency was also called on to re-examine their entire budget to adjust spending in relation to revenue and review department priorities listed with the agency’s 2021-2022 biennium budget.

The Governor emphasized that the Executive Branch has been preparing for program reductions and that the state cannot adjust spending through across-the-board reductions according to the release.

Wyoming will receive significant federal funding through the CARES Act passed by Congress, but the governor notes, the current legislation requires these funds be spent on COVID-19 response and not be used to backfill revenue declines.

You can read the whole release from Governor Gordon online here.