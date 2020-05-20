CHEYENNE- The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced another resident of Fremont County has died from the coronavirus.

The resident was an adult man who had an existing health condition that put him at a higher risk of serious illness related to the virus according to the WDH.

Wyoming now has 11 reported deaths from the virus, 596 lab-confirmed cases and 191 probable cases reported across the state.

From WDH’s release:

Disease symptoms, which may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure, include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

WDH recommendations to help slow the spread of illness include: