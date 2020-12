CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) confirmed 32 coronavirus-related deaths Monday among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 405 coronavirus-related deaths, 37,623 lab-confirmed cases and 6,081 probable cases reported since the pandemic began, according to the WHD.

For more information you can visit the Wyoming Department of Health's website.