CODY, Wyo. - This week, Park County, Wyoming received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer - and Thursday, employees were scheduled to receive the inoculation.

Laura Farnworth, the Employee Health Nurse for Cody Regional Health, says the vaccine will be available to frontline health care workers and high risk individuals across the county.

“Of the 975 doses that we did receive, 25% of them go straight to public health, and they’re starting to pick those up now,” Farnworth said. “Then the remainder, 75%, is being divided between Cody and Powell. And initially we’re starting with our front line people - our doctors in the emergency room, we’re starting with our EMS, so we’re going to get our first 100 of those through first, and then we’re going to start moving down the priority list.”

Doug Wenke is the head pharmacist for the medical center. He was there to receive and verify the shipment, and says one of the reasons Cody was chosen was because they were one of the few locations in the state that had the proper storage already in place.

“We were one of the few places in the state that had ultra-cold storage capacity - one of five, I believe,” Wenke said. “Now, what the state is telling us is that the Moderna vaccine is probably close behind, maybe within a week or so too. Which the requirements for storage are not quite as stringent on that, they just need to be frozen - they don’t need to be super-frozen.”

Wenke points out that those who receive the vaccine can expect some reaction, but it should be minor.

“This vaccine is kind of like other vaccines in that you will probably be able to expect a little bit of redness and itching around the site that it’s injected initially.”

According to the State Health Office, the vaccines will become available in three phases. In Phase 1, potentially limited doses of the vaccine will be available - and those will be targeted to those at highest risk, highest risk of exposure, first responders and healthcare workers who care for those with critical needs. In the second phase, large numbers of doses will be available, and the state will target critical populations who were not vaccinated in Phase 1. Then, in Phase 3 there is likely to be a sufficient supply, and all unvaccinated groups will be able to receive the inoculation.

And Farnworth adds that employees at Cody Regional Health were eager to sign up to be on the list for the first phase of the vaccination process.

“They are so thrilled, because this is giving them an additional layer of protection, and this is their one hope that our community is going to become well again.”

After clinical staff have been given their first dose of the vaccine, Farnworth says they will receive their second dose within 21 days. However, they will be asked to continue wearing masks and eye protection because there is still a 5% chance they could contract the virus after receiving the vaccine.