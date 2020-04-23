CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced Thursday he is introducing a COVID-19 proposal gradually reopening businesses and some activities, softening restrictions.

The phased reopening process will be according to health-related statistics after the current health implementations lift on April 30, according to a release from the governor.

The release states "These modified orders will be released next week and will allow county health officers to submit requests for countywide variances from those orders if the public health conditions in the county warrant the change."

The variances depend on hospitals availability, testing availability and the degree of the COVID-19 spread.

“This will be a balanced approach that will be driven by two guiding principles– public safety and helping more people get back to work,” Governor Gordon said in the release. “We are going to relax some of the restrictions, while also detailing what data we will monitor to make sure we stay on the right path.”

Wyoming executive officials and health officials have released a document containing COVID-19 health metrics which they will reference as the state reopens.

The governor says he plans on clarifying specifics on softening restrictions in the coming weeks.