CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and state health officials announced they are ordering the extension of the current health mandates until April 17, in concern for the spread of COVID-19.

As of Friday, March 27, the orders include the temporary shut down of schools, bars, dine-in food service and gatherings of more than 10 people both inside and outside, according to a release from the governor.

The governor's decision was made in cooperation with State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, who says spending more time practicing social distancing is highly important to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to the release.

“I have extended these orders in consultation with Dr. Harrist,” Governor Gordon said in the release. “Because we’ve seen cases identified in additional counties and growth in the case numbers, it’s clear how important it is for us to take sustained action. I understand the ongoing strain that these measures are having on businesses, workers and Wyoming communities. But it is imperative that our citizens respond to this public health crisis by staying home whenever possible and practicing proper social distancing when they must go out. This is how we can save lives and protect people’s health.”

Wyoming currently has 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as of March 27.

The release says the governor is constantly in contact with state health officials to provide the people of Wyoming direction in the event the situation worsens.

Visit Wyoming's state website for further information on COVID-19.