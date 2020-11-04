CHEYENNE Wyo.- The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting twelve additional COVID-19 related deaths among Wyoming residents.

There have now been 105 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed among Wyoming residents, 12,675 lab-confirmed cases and 2,369 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

From the Wyoming Department of Health website:

An older adult Albany County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Big Horn County woman died late last month. It’s unclear whether the woman was hospitalized or had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19; she was a resident of a local long-term care facility.

An older adult Big Horn County man died late last month. It’s unclear whether the man was hospitalized or had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19; he was a resident of a local long-term care facility.

An older adult Campbell County man died last month. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Converse County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County woman died last month. The woman was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died last month. The man was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Platte County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Sweetwater County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.