CHEYENNE- Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon says Wyoming’s existing statewide orders are consistent with “Phase One” of the Guidelines for Opening Up America Again.

“You have done what was asked and have helped to flatten the curve,” he said in a release, “We are, and have been open for business.”

In a release, Gordon acknowledged the shortages of personal protective equipment and testing supplies around the state and said the statewide orders will remain in place until April 30.

“Our transition into a new phase must be health data-driven, not date driven,” Governor Gordon said in the release. “If the people of Wyoming continue to do the right thing and we see the improvements we need to see, we will continue our transition to a stabilized economy. We need our economy back, but we must avoid a resurgence of this virus.”

A plan is being developed for the transition phase by Gordon’s administration.

The plan will involve the close monitoring of data on the spread of the virus and its impacts on hospitals and ensuring that testing increases and healthcare providers have the necessary equipment according to the release.

The release goes on to say any plan to ease current restrictions will also start with continued social distancing protocols and new operational guidelines for businesses.

“We have got to get this right,” Governor Gordon said in the release. “We are living in a time where the new reality is that COVID-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future. Until we have a vaccine or a treatment, things are going to be different.”

