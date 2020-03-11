BILLINGS, Mont. - COVID-19 has caused almost 4,300 deaths and has spread to 114 countries. On Wednesday, the Unified Health Command explained who is at a higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19.

The Unified Health Command, made up of Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, Riverstone Health, and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services, urge Yellowstone County residents who are at higher risk of being infected with serious illness from COVID-19 to prepare for the likely spread of the disease.

According to the Unified Health Command, elderly people over the age of 60 are twice as likely to have serious COVID-19 illness if infected. This may be due to their immune systems being less likely to fight off diseases and because they are more likely to have underlying health conditions.

People at high risk for serious COVID-19 illness include older adults over 60 years old. People of all ages who have severe chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes and other conditions are also at risk.

For those at risk for serious illness of COVID-19, the UHC suggests to stock up on household supplies, over the counter medicines and groceries. They also recommend taking everyday precautions like washing your hands and avoiding touching your face, nose, eyes and mouth.

More suggestions include cleaning and disinfecting your home to remove germs, especially on frequently touched surfaces and avoiding crowds, especially in closed-in settings with little air circulation.

If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in Yellowstone County, you are advised to stay home as much as possible. Think about friends, family, neighbors, church members and others who you might ask for help if you become sick. Consider who could provide you with care if your caregiver gets sick.

You should also monitor any symptoms, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath. You are advised to call your health care provider if you feel like you are developing those symptoms.

For those supporting older adults, you are advised to know what medicines your loved one is taking and see if you can help them have extra on hand. Monitoring food, household supplies and medical supplies while creating a back-up plan is also important. The UHC recommends to stock up on non-perishable foods to minimize trips to the store.

