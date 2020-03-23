KULR- You see it in on Facebook and in your local grocery stores, toilet paper, pretty much non-existent on the shelves.

This, posing the question, what should we actually have in our home during these trying times.

The CDC says a disaster can easily disrupt the food supply at any time. They say the best foods are ones that have a long storage life, require little or no cooking, water, or refrigeration in case utilities are disrupted.

Meet the needs of babies or other family members who are on special diets.

The CDC also says water supply is important. Store at least 1 gallon of water per day for each person and each pet.

Speaking of pets, the CDC says to make sure to meet their needs, whether that's stocking up on things like dog food or kitty litter.

You'll also want to take a look at your medicine cabinet.

According to goodhousekeeping.com, you'll want at least a one-month supply of over the counter medicines like pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines and throat lozenges.

Additionally -- Good Housekeeping says a daily multivitamin is also a good idea.

As for that toilet paper, in an interview with Yahoo, Psychotherapist Bethany Marshall of the American Psychological Association says "social contagion is a necessary part of survival, and felling threatened triggers our primitive istincts". She continued, "seeing people stock up on toilet paper changes our perception of how necessary it is".