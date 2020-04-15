Volunteers make lunches for truck drivers

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Susan Nagy, owner of Big Sky Pilots says truckdrivers are what's keeping America running during this pandemic. Susan is helping fundraise an effort to feed incoming and outgoing truck drivers with the help of about a dozen volunteers. This Friday will be their third time handing out meals at weigh stations along the highway in Laurel, and she says this may be the only warm meal some truck drivers will see throughout their entire trip.

"It's very hard to find food when we're out on the road," she says, "Were parking at dark, were starting at daylight, and they can't find breakfast, lunch, or dinner. They absolutely cannot pull through a drive-thru. The truck stops have quit serving food. Everyone has quit serving food, and they have no way to go to Walmart and get a supply. We already know from our own experience when we're on the road with them and we have an overnight - we are unable to find food."​

On April 15th, a group of volunteers came to Susan's house and packed nearly one thousand bags of food.