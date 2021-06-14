BILLINGS - The Yellowstone Art Museum (YAM) announced Monday they are increasing visitor capacity up to 100 patrons at a time.

This announcement comes after the YAM received updated guidance around health and safety, according to YAM Executive Director Bryan Knicely.

Knicely also announced that on June 29, fully-vaccinated visitors and staff will not be required to wear face coverings inside the museum. Those who are not fully-vaccinated and aged three and above will be asked to still wear face coverings while inside the museum.

Reservations for timed entry will no longer be required, also starting on June 29. However, reservations for large groups is still recommended.

The YAM will continue to ask for contact tracing information (name/email/phone), just in case.