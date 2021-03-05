BILLINGS - We reached out to School District Two Superintendent Greg Upham to see when educators in Yellowstone County would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Upham confirms that the vaccine are scheduled to become available to teachers in the county next week. He also said the vaccine will be available through Federal Retail Pharmacy Program partners Albertson's, Walmart and Walgreens.

On March 2 President Biden announced a directive that all states prioritize school staff and childcare workers for COVID-19 vaccination and is challenging states to get teachers, school staff and workers in childcare programs their first shot by the end of March. To help states do this, the Federal Pharmacy Program said they will prioritize vaccinating all school staff and childcare workers during the month of March.

According to the CDC, teachers and staff in pre-K-12 schools and childcare programs will be able to sign up for an appointment at over 9,000 pharmacy locations participating in the program nationwide.

Teachers and educators who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine can find participating pharmacy locations at vaccinefinder.com.

As of now, Upham said he is unsure of the number of doses Yellowstone County will receive to vaccinate teachers.