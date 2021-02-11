BILLINGS - Yellowstone County's first community vaccination clinic will be held at Cedar Hall on the MetraPark grounds next week.

This clinic is for individuals eligible to receive the vaccine under Phase 1B that haven't already received their first dose.

Those who received their first dose of the vaccine at RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, or St. Vincent Healthcare will get their second dose at the same place.

An appointment is required for individuals who wish to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at this clinic.

Vaccine appointments can be made online at www.mtreadyclinic.org. For those without access to the website, appointments can be scheduled starting Monday, Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. by calling 406-651-6596.

First dose appointments are available:

Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 1-4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18 from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.

This clinic will come at no charge to those who wish to receive the vaccine.

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said our community can expect to see more clinics pop up as supplies become available.

Felton outlined what individuals should expect on the day of the clinic:

People who have an appointment will be asked NOT to arrive more than 5 minutes early as there is no waiting space.

People will arrive and register first.

The vaccine will be administered.

People will then go to the set-up monitoring station for 15 minutes

While being monitored, they will be asked to schedule their appointment for their second dose.

Felton says the number of vaccine appointments available will fluctuate from week to week, depending on supply of vaccines received.

At this time the demand for COVID-19 vaccines in the nation is outpacing the supply available.