BILLINGS - Low demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in Billings is allowing the Unified Health Command (UHC) to consolidate vaccination clinics within the Shrine Auditorium.

From Dec. 18 to Jan. 15, RiverStone Health conducted a survey to find how many Yellowstone County residents were likely to get the vaccine.

Among the 4,003 respondents, 69% said they "definitely" would get a vaccine, and 10% said they "probably" would as soon as it is available to them. Sixteen percent of respondents said either "definitely not" or "probably not" and about 4% said they "weren’t sure." You can read more about the survey results by clicking here.

At the time, County Health Officer John Felton said the results were promising, but current vaccine numbers are showing that’s not the case anymore. Nearly half of last week’s 2,400 first dose appointments went unfilled.

As of Wednesday, almost 128,000 Yellowstone County Residents are eligible to be vaccinated, but only about 36,000 residents are fully immunized.

Felton says he understands people may be afraid of possible health risks after vaccination.

“There is no treatment that’s without risk, but these are low risk vaccines and they are very efficacious. But I do think people are a little anxious to begin with and we do hope they'll look at the whole picture,” Felton said.

As of Wednesday, RiverStone Health says they've logged over 11,000 calls to their Public Health Information line since March of 2020. Recently, callers are mostly asking about the second dose of their vaccine and lost vaccination cards. They've also received general questions about the vaccines, the vaccine's effectiveness and possible side effects.

Though, as of Wednesday morning, hundreds appointments were still available this and next week, and vaccinations appointments aren’t the only thing in low demand for Yellowstone County.

RiverStone Health says when they first opened the testing clinic on Overland Avenue, they were testing 200 people a day. Now, they’re testing less than 200 people a week. With the change in testing demand they’re moving their tests from Overland Avenue to their clinic on 27th Street.

They’ll stop testing at the United Way campus on Friday, April 16, and begin offering free testing at RiverStone Health on April 19.

For more information on how to schedule your testing appointment, you can click here.