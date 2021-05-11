BILLINGS - Businesses and churches are partnering with RiverStone Health to offer the public free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Upcoming, free clinics open to the public are scheduled for:

⦁ May 13, 5-7 p.m. at Red Oxx, 310 N. 13th St., Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered. This clinic coincides with a Pub Station concert.

⦁ May 14, 5-7 p.m. at Red Oxx, 310 N. 13th St., Moderna and J&J vaccines. This clinic coincides with a sold-out Pub Station concert.

⦁ May 16, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd., Moderna and J&J.

⦁ May 20, 10-11 a.m., Custer Public School, J&J vaccine.

⦁ May 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., RiverStone Health, Lil Anderson Center (four-story building at 123 S. 27th St.), Pfizer.

⦁ May 26, noon to 2 p.m., Harvest Church, 1235 W. Wicks Lane, Moderna and J&J.

⦁ June 3, 10 a.m. to noon, Elysian School, 6416 Elysian Road, Moderna and J&J.

The J&J vaccine requires a single dose. Those choosing the Moderna need a second dose four weeks after the first. A second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is also needed three weeks after the first.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 16 and older, and has received Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approval for children age 12 and older this week.

The Moderna and J&J vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.

People ages 12-17 must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinics and at covid.riverstonehealth.org under “vaccinations”.

RiverStone Health said in a press release they will set up vaccination clinics on-site at businesses, churches or other locations as long as a minimum of 11 people are signed up to get the vaccine. Call RiverStone Health at 406-651-6410 or email CovidOutreach@riverstonehealth.org for more information.