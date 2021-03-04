BILLINGS – Appointments for the fourth week of the free, Yellowstone County community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cedar Hall at MetraPark may be made online starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.

Based on state allocation projections, the Unified Health Command (UHC) expects to have 3,510 first-dose appointments available the week of March 8, 2021. Clinics will be held on:

Wednesday, March 10: 8 – 11:30 a.m. AND 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 11: 8 –11:30 a.m. AND 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 12: 8 –11:30 am. AND 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 13: 8 – 11:30 a.m. AND 1 – 4 p.m.

To schedule a first-dose vaccination appointment, go to mtreadyclinic.org and click on the blue button that says Find a Clinic. Scrolling down, information for each Cedar Hall vaccination clinic scheduled for next week is listed. They say it’s best to use an internet browser like Google Chrome or Firefox to access the appointments.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 8, appointments for the week’s clinics also will be available by calling 406-651-6596. Appointments have been saved for people without the ability to schedule online.

Appointments are available to Yellowstone County residents who meet the criteria for the 1A, 1B or 1B+ priority groups established by the state of Montana. This includes healthcare workers, first responders, people age 60 or older, people age 16 to 69 with a serious health condition that puts them at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness, Native Americans and other people of color who may be at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

The state of Montana revised its priority groupings on March 2, adding people 60 and older to a new 1B+ phase. The 1B+ phase also includes people over age 16 who have: asthma (moderate to severe), cerebrovascular disease, cystic fibrosis, weakened immune system from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines; dementia; liver disease, pulmonary fibrosis or thalassemia (a blood disorder).

Supply of COVID-19 vaccines remains inadequate to meet demand. Community members are asked to have patience.

What to expect at the clinic:

Individuals receiving their first COVID-19 vaccination can follow the blue signs inside the MetraPark entrance at Fourth Avenue North directing them to Cedar Hall on the midway. Parking is available nearby. Individuals are expected to remain in their vehicle until five minutes before their appointment to help avoid crowding. Before leaving Cedar Hall, individuals will schedule an appointment for their second dose vaccination, which will be provided at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

People receiving second dose COVID-19 vaccination at the Shrine Auditorium are asked to bring the vaccination card they received at their first dose appointment. They are also required to stay in their vehicle until five minutes before their appointment.

Masks are required at all times for people getting their first or second COVID-19 vaccination. After receiving either a first or second dose vaccination, there is a 15- to 30-minute observation period before people are able to leave.

St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health and the Montana National Guard are providing staff for the COVID-19 community vaccination clinics.

COVID-19 vaccinations are by appointment only. No walk-in vaccinations are being given.