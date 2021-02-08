BILLINGS - According to the UHC, the number of first does of COVID-19 vaccine available to the community for the week of Feb. 8 has increased over the past week. Unified Health Command (UHC) healthcare providers (Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, and RiverStone Health) said they have approximately 2,650 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed through community vaccination clinics at each of the healthcare facilities.

“While the amount of COVID-19 vaccines continues to vary week-to-week, the trend is that an increasing number of vaccines are available for distribution. The additional vaccine in Yellowstone County is from the reallocation of vaccine originally intended for residents and staff of senior living facilities. Because the estimated number of those in senior living facilities was higher than the actual number, statewide an additional 19,500 vaccines are available for people in Phase 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccine allocation plan,” John Felton, Yellowstone County’s Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health said.

“In addition to the 2,650 first doses of vaccine, Yellowstone County also received an additional 975 Pfizer vaccines which will be distributed next week at a centralized mass community vaccination clinic,” Felton said.

More details on the centralized mass community vaccination clinic will be released as they become available.

This week, both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare said they will distribute 975 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Both healthcare facilities will bill insurance providers an administrative fee.

RiverStone Health said they will distribute 700 first doses of the Moderna vaccine, which can only be given to people 18 years and older. Further, RiverStone Health Public Health is NOT billing an administrative fee to insurance providers.

Billings Clinic will be administering vaccine on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. For an appointment you can call 406-435-5744. Telephone scheduling for new vaccination appointments is available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon or until appointments are filled. If you are a Billings Clinic patient, you can schedule an appointment through PatientConnect at //www.billingsclinic.com/patientconnect.

St. Vincent Healthcare will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. For the fastest and easiest experience, they advise you to go to the Vaccine Notification Sign Up. You will be notified when a vaccine appointment is available. For people without internet access, they can call 406-237-7050 to schedule an appointment. The phone line will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Once appointments are filled, callers will hear a recorded COVID-19 vaccine clinic message.

To schedule a vaccination appointment at RiverStone Health Public Health for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, you are advised to logon to https://forms.gle/JYshuWodhvYp9NMEA. People without internet access can call 406-651-6596 to schedule an appointment. Callers will receive a recorded message once appointments have been filled.

No walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are being given. Further, UHC healthcare providers said they do not have a waiting list for vaccination appointments and are asking for patience as each facility works to get vaccine quickly and safely distributed.

Individuals are asked to wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if they have received any other vaccinations 14 days prior. After being vaccinated for COVID-19, do not receive any other vaccines for 14 days. Individuals who have received convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibody treatment should defer COVID-19 vaccination for at least 90 days.

Following Montana’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan, Yellowstone County is vaccinating Phase 1A and Phase 1B. These phases include healthcare personnel, first responders and staff and residents at long-term care facilities and people in the following categories:

Individuals age 70 and older

Individuals age 16-69 with high-risk medical conditions.

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Sickle cell disease

Type 1 & 2 Diabetes mellitus

On a case by case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications

American Indians and other people of color at elevated risk for severe COVID-19 complications

At 95% efficacy after the second dose, the UHC said COVID-19 vaccines offer extraordinary protection against the virus. A safety board approved every vaccine study and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) carefully reviewed data from every phase of every vaccine trial.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) from the FDA. Both require two vaccine doses spaced 28 and 21 days apart, respectively. The vaccines are not interchangeable and recipients must be vaccinated with the same vaccine type as the first dose, from the same organization.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, you can logon to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.