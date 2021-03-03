STILLWATER, Mont. - Stillwater Billings Clinic and Stillwater Family Pharmacy announced Wednesday they are teaming up to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the public.

Stillwater Billings Clinic and Stillwater Family Pharmacy said they are partnering to get vaccines out to the Stillwater community in a timely, efficient and safe manner.

Local area residents interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine should contact Public Health at 406-322-1070. They are asked to leave a message with their first and last name (spelled out), date of birth and contact phone number. Individuals on the list will be contacted in the order in which the calls are received. Stillwater Billings Clinic and Stillwater Family Pharmacy said this list will be shared between the Public Health Office and Stillwater Family Pharmacy in order to reach individuals as quickly as possible.

The public is advised to continue to practice safe social distancing, stay home when not feeling well, continue proper handwashing and wear masks when possible.