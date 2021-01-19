There's no question about it: There's a lot of confusion surrounding how to get vaccinated. As more people get vaccinated, we want to share their experience, and the process, with you.

Matt Fleming works in health care at Sunshine Health. He comes in contact wit nurses, medical support staff and residents of long term care facilities every day.

Fleming got the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday and says he's recovering fine.

“It was just exciting, and I mean the minute I got that shot… it felt like there was a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s not a train,” Fleming said.

Fleming received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. He'll be receiving the second dose in three weeks. Fleming said the Walgreens Corporation reached out to his company. Walgreens is one of the groups authorized to distribute vaccines.

“They brought in pharmacists and other folks to help administer the vaccines to our staff and to our residents who wanted the vaccine,” Fleming said.

Fleming said there was a screening process. He said they asked a few health care questions, including: "Did you or do you have COVID-19?" He said they took his temperature and after that, it was go time.

“I sat down, it was like if you’ve ever received the flu shot," Fleming said. “Oftentimes when I get the flu shot, that hurts my arm and I can feel it go in and I get the flu shot pretty much every year, I didn’t even feel this,” Fleming said.

Fleming said he paid close attention to the way he was feeling after getting the vaccine. He said he's heard the rumors about side effects, making his mind focused on the way he felt. He said he initially didn't feel anything, but later in the evening he said his arms felt sore.

“I did not feel feverish, I was really paying attention," Fleming said. "I was really thinking about what else should I be feeling and nothing else came up."

Flemings' next shot will be in three weeks and we will be doing weekly check-ins, talking about the communication process, his feelings and how he feels after getting that second dose.