BILLINGS - Montana State University-Billings, in partnership with RiverStone Health, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for MSUB students, faculty and staff on April 12 on the university campus and at City College on April 13.

RiverStone Health has secured the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for MSUB students and employees whose schedules may not be conducive to getting the two-dose vaccine, according to a release. The objective is to get as many students and employees vaccinated as possible before the end of spring semester so students can travel home safely and are protected over the summer. In addition, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 now will enable students and staff to return to MSUB in the fall fully vaccinated, they said.

“We are grateful to RiverStone Health and are excited to partner with them to offer this ‘one-stop, one-shot’ vaccine to our students and employees before the end this semester. This is such a convenient option for everyone on our campus and I hope that those not already vaccinated will take advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves against COVID-19,” MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa said.

Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President & CEO John Felton said, “As COVID-19 vaccines become more plentiful in the community, we appreciate the opportunity to focus our vaccination efforts on the college-age population. Throughout the pandemic, people with the most COVID-19 infections are between 20-40 years old and getting this age group vaccinated will help keep COVID-19 infections from spreading.”

MSUB students and employees will receive an email with instructions on how to sign up for their vaccine appointment. University identification will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination.