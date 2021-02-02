For Gallatin and Madison Counties, partners from Big Sky Resort Area District, Bozeman Health, Madison Valley Medical Center, Gallatin City-County Health Department and Madison County Public Health Department met this week to increase cross-county collaboration for vaccinations in Big Sky.

Big Sky Relief said up-to-date information will be made available on BigSkyRelief.org as plans for vaccination move between phases. Both Gallatin and Madison Counties are currently in Phase 1B. They said the waitlist process varies depending upon your county of residency.