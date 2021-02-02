For Gallatin and Madison Counties, partners from Big Sky Resort Area District, Bozeman Health, Madison Valley Medical Center, Gallatin City-County Health Department and Madison County Public Health Department met this week to increase cross-county collaboration for vaccinations in Big Sky.
Big Sky Relief said up-to-date information will be made available on BigSkyRelief.org as plans for vaccination move between phases. Both Gallatin and Madison Counties are currently in Phase 1B. They said the waitlist process varies depending upon your county of residency.
- If you reside in Gallatin County you can complete this form to be added to the waitlist. At this time only people who meet the criteria of Phase 1B may be added to the waitlist. You will be contacted when your dose is available.
- Additionally, residents who wish to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations in Gallatin County can now sign up to get notifications directly to your phone or email. Click here for more information.
- If you reside in Madison County you can call 406-682-4223 to be added to the waitlist. People in all Phases (1B, 1C, and 2) may call to be added to the waitlist, but doses are only available for those that meet the criteria of Phase 1B. Click here for more information.