BILLINGS - Appointments for the fifth week of the free, Yellowstone County community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cedar Hall at MetraPark may be made online, UHC announced Thursday.

Based on state allocation projections, the Unified Health Command (UHC) expects to have 2,340 first-dose appointments available the week of March 15, 2021. Clinics are scheduled:

⦁ Wednesday, March 17: 8 – 11:30 a.m. AND 1 – 4:30 p.m.

⦁ Thursday, March 18: 8 –11:30 a.m. AND 1 – 4:30 p.m.

⦁ Friday, March 19: 8 a.m. – noon.

You can schedule a first-dose vaccination appointment at mtreadyclinic.org and click on the blue button that says: Find a Clinic. Scrolling down, information for each Cedar Hall vaccination clinic scheduled for next week is listed. The UHC says it’s best to use an internet browser like Google Chrome or Firefox to access the appointments.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 15, appointments for the week’s clinics also will be available by calling 406-651-6596. Appointments have been saved for people without the ability to schedule online.

Appointments are available to Yellowstone County residents who meet the criteria for the 1A, 1B or 1B+ priority groups established by the state of Montana. This includes healthcare workers, first responders, people age 60 or older, people age 16 to 69 with a serious health condition that puts them at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness, Native Americans and other people of color who may be at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness. People over the age of 16 who have asthma (moderate to severe), weakened immune system from blood or bone marrow transplant and certain other conditions are included in the 1B+ vaccine category.

For complete information on the Montana state criteria for vaccination priority, check online at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

The local supply of COVID-19 vaccines remains inadequate to meet demand. Community members are asked to have patience as the state waits for more vaccine.

People getting their first COVID-19 vaccination can follow the blue signs inside the MetraPark entrance at Fourth Avenue North directing them to Cedar Hall on the midway. Parking is available nearby. People are expected to remain in their vehicle until five minutes before their appointment to help avoid crowding. Before leaving Cedar Hall, people will get an appointment for their second dose vaccination, which will be provided at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Masks are required at all times. After receiving the vaccination, there is a 15- to 30-minute observation period before people are able to leave.

St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health and the Montana National Guard are providing staff for the COVID-19 community vaccination clinics.

COVID-19 vaccinations are by appointment only. No walk-in vaccinations are being given.