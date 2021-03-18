BILLINGS - Appointments for the sixth week of the free, Yellowstone County community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cedar Hall at MetraPark may now be made online. In a release, the Unified Health Command (UHC) said they expect to have 2,340 first-dose appointments available the week of March 22.

Clinics are scheduled:

⦁ Wednesday, March 24: 8 – 11:30 a.m. AND 1 – 4:30 p.m.

⦁ Thursday, March 25: 8 –11:30 a.m. AND 1 – 4:30 p.m.

⦁ Friday, March 26: 8 – noon.

To schedule a first-dose vaccination appointment, you can go to mtreadyclinic.org and click on the blue button that says: Find a Clinic, then scroll down. It’s recommended to use an internet browser like Google Chrome or Firefox to access the appointments.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 22, appointments will be available by calling 406-651-6596. Appointments have been saved for people without the ability to schedule online.

Appointments are available to Yellowstone County residents who meet the criteria for the 1A, 1B or 1B+ priority groups established by the state of Montana. Priority group details are provided at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

The state of Montana will expand vaccine eligibility to all Montanans age 16 and older starting on April 1, as announced by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

As safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available in Yellowstone County, a few thousand county residents are being vaccinated each week. UHC said about 23,500 county residents have been fully vaccinated and about 16,500 have tested positive for the virus over the last year. While there is some overlap in the vaccinated and COVID-19 infected populations, RiverStone Health estimates that approximately 25% of county residents have immunity through vaccination or by infection. For residents to be protected from COVID-19, at least 75% of the population will need to be immune through vaccination or through natural infection.

When you schedule your first dose, please be sure you will be available at that same time three weeks later for the second dose. Before leaving Cedar Hall, you will get an appointment for your second dose vaccination, which will be provided at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Masks are required at all times. After receiving the vaccination, there is a 15- to 30-minute observation period before people are able to leave.

St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health and the Montana National Guard are staffing the COVID-19 community vaccination clinics.

COVID-19 vaccinations at Cedar Hall are by appointment only. No walk-in vaccinations are being given.

In addition to the free vaccinations being given by the UHC at Cedar Hall and the second-dose clinic at the Shrine, vaccines are available at many Yellowstone County retail pharmacies. You can go to vaccinefinder.org for information. Please note, locations other than UHC clinics may charge an administration fee.