BILLINGS - It's been in the works for a long time and finally, Covid-19 vaccines were given to five staff members at Billings Clinic Tuesday.

"It's your best bet to get back some sense of normalcy. It's the best way to protect yourself from what's been a horrible virus," said Dr. Dave Pucci at Billings Clinic.

He's one of the first five employees at Billings Clinic to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and he hopes others will eventually get it too.

"Hopefully in the next few months we can have some resemblance of normal," Pucci said.

A paramedic and firefighter, Jason Banfield, with Billings Fire also got the shot, but Banfield says he did it for others.

"If I have a trauma patient, I can't give them a virus on top of their already existing problem," said Banfield.

So far, 975 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to the clinic.

Doses were administered at St. Vincent as well Tuesday.

In describing what the vaccine will do Dr. Doug Parker used Star Wars references saying, "the vaccine is the plans to the Death Star so Luke Skywalker knows where to go to destroy the thing."

"It contains the plans for a protein, and it's a beautiful thing that my immune system now will know that enemy when it arrives," Parker said.

Gov. Steve Bullock was also in attendance to watch the first administration of the vaccine at St. Vincent.

And to all those who are skeptical about the shot, Dr. Parker has a message:

"That's what's beautiful about this vaccine, it does not contain any virus, it does not contain any part of the virus," Parker said.