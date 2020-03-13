KULR (Billings)- The Unified Health Command, made up of Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, Riverstone health, and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services, provides an update to help keep our community informed on COVID-19.

One of the biggest points of discussion, prevention measures.

Riverstone Health President and CEO John Felton says the UHC recommends organizers and sponsors of large gatherings consider postponing those events.

Felton added, it is still cold and flu season. If you feel like you may have mild sympotms, stay home.

Another point of discussion, testing.

Felton says the UHC is working toward a centralized testing location in our community to avoid the flooding of hospitals and medical clinics. At this time, Felton says he's not sure where that location may be, but they are working toward making testing more accessible.

"It's important to remember that getting tested for COVID-19 requires a physician order. We've gotten a lot of questions about 'Can i just go and get a test?', the answer is no. It's like any other medical test or procedure, it requires a physician order," says Felton.