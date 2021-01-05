BILLINGS – On Tuesday, the Unified Health Command (UHC - Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services) responded to Gov. Gianforte’s new prioritization of COVID-19 vaccine distribution for Montana.

The UHC said COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and it is in the best interest of our community for people to be vaccinated as soon as they are eligible to do so.

Since the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine, thousands of healthcare workers and first responders have been vaccinated in Yellowstone County as a part of phase 1A. They said vaccination of this priority group will continue as planned.

The next step will be to schedule vaccinations for vulnerable residents as outlined in Gov. Gianforte’s reprioritization of phase 1B.

Because vaccine demand is high and supply is limited, vaccines are only being provided by appointment.

The UHC said the ability to vaccinate individuals remains dependent on the unpredictable supply of vaccines. However, they said they are committed to being good stewards of this precious resource by timely administering every dose received in accordance with state guidelines.

Until a critical mass of people has been vaccinated, the UHC encourages everyone to continue to practice public health measures like wearing masks, enhanced hygiene and sanitation measures, distancing and avoiding crowds.