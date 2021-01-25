BILLINGS - The Billings community is experiencing a COVID-19 vaccine shortage the week of Jan. 25 in comparison to last week, the Unified Health Command (UHC) reported.

There are 1,100 vaccines available to the community in contrast to 2,100 vaccines available the week of Jan. 18.

“This is certainly disappointing news that our COVID-19 vaccine allocation is less this week than it was last week,” John Felton, Yellowstone County’s Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said in a release from UHC. “Like communities across the state and nation, vaccine availability is woefully inadequate for demand and on a week-to-week basis, continues to be unpredictable.”

UHC wrote Billings Clinic and RiverStone Health are only offering vaccination clinics this week, and the state did not provide St. Vincent Healthcare with any first doses.

At the moment, Yellowstone County is allocating vaccines to individuals in the Phase 1A and 1B categories -- healthcare staff, first responders, long-care care facility staff and residents and people 70-years-old and older, people 16 to 69-years-old with certain underlying health conditions and Native Americans and people of color with a heightened risk for COVID-19.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Billings Clinic, call 406-435-5744 Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon depending on appointment availability. Billings Clinic patients can schedule their appointments online. Billings Clinic is administering vaccines Wednesday through Saturday this week. UHC wrote there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine; however, an administration fee will be charged to the insurance.

RiverStone Health is accepting appointment reservations through phone at 406-651-6596 and online. Since RiverStone Health only has the Moderna vaccine available, they are only vaccinating people 18-years-old and older. There is no administration fee.

Neither facility is accepting walk-in vaccinations and UHC said they do not have a waiting list for appointments. They ask for the public's patience as facilities put in effort to allocate vaccines quickly and safely.

In addition, UHC asks patients to not get a COVID-19 vaccine if they have received a vaccine of any kind in the last 14 days -- further, they ask to not get vaccines of any kind for 14 days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

UHC suggests patients should avoid getting a COVID-19 vaccine for 90 days if they received a monoclonal antibody treatment.