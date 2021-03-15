BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Unified Health Command (UHC) is holding first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics for phases 1A, 1B and 1B+ at MetraPark.

According to a release from UHC, appointment bookings for Thursday, March 18, clinics and Friday, March 19 at Cedar Hall the the MetraPark midway are open the afternoon of Monday, March 15.

Phases 1A, 1B and 1B+ include people 60 years-old or older, people with certain medical conditions, Native Americans and other people of color who may have a greater risk from COVID-19 complications.

Those who receive their first dose at MetraPark will schedule their second-dose appointment three weeks later. Everyone is asked to check their schedules three weeks in advance after receiving their first vaccination to ensure they can receive their second on time.

UHC will distribute second-dose vaccinations at the Shrine Auditorium located on 1125 Broadwater Avenue to those who received their first dose at Cedar Hall.

UHC asks people to wait in their cars up until five minutes before their appointment and masks are required.

People will receive a vaccination card at their first-dose appointment to bring to their second-dose appointment at Shrine Auditorium.

Vaccinations are free of charge.