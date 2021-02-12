Billings, MT – Appointments for the free, Yellowstone County community COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week at Cedar Hall at MetraPark may now be made online.

Go to https://cw2-montana-production.herokuapp.com/ and click on the blue button that says: Find a clinic. Scrolling down, you should see information on each of the five clinics scheduled for next week at Cedar Hall. If you don’t see the clinics listed, type “Metra” into the location search.

The online form has space for insurance information. You don’t need to fill that part out because all vaccinations are free of charge and no insurance is required.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 15, appointments also will be available by calling 406.651.6596. Some appointments will be saved for phone callers.

Appointments are available to Yellowstone County residents who meet the criteria for the 1A or 1B priority groups established by the state of Montana. This includes healthcare workers, first responders, people age 70 or older, people age 16 to 69 with a serious health condition that puts them at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness, Native Americans and other people of color who may be at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

This Cedar Hall clinic is the combined effort of the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command partners. Yellowstone County has provided the Cedar Hall building on the southwest end of the MetraPark midway as the clinic site. RiverStone Health, St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic will provide staff.

Clinics will be held from:

1 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16.

8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17.

8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 18.

Here’s what to expect at the clinics:

Blue signs inside the MetraPark entrance at Fourth Avenue North will direct you to Cedar Hall on the midway.

Parking is available near Cedar Hall. You need to stay in your vehicle until five minutes before your appointment time to avoid crowding in Cedar Hall.

Masks are required in Cedar Hall.

After receiving the vaccination, you will be instructed to stay for observation for 15 minutes, possibly 30 minutes if you have a history of certain allergic reactions.

You will get an appointment for your second vaccine dose before leaving the building.

Community clinics at MetraPark will be held in future weeks.

For the weeks of February 15 and February 22, Billings Clinic will continue providing first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in community clinics on its campus. Starting the week of March 1, Billings Clinic will discontinue its first-dose community clinics.

Billings Clinic will be administering vaccine on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (February 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20). For an appointment call 406.435.5744. Telephone scheduling for new vaccination appointments is available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon or until appointments are filled. If you are a Billings Clinic patient, you can schedule an appointment through PatientConnect at www.billingsclinic.com/patientconnect. Although the vaccine itself is free of charge, Billings Clinic will bill an administration fee to insurance. Individuals without insurance won’t be billed.

People who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health or St. Vincent Healthcare will get their second dose from the same provider.

No walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are being given. UHC healthcare providers do not have a waiting list for vaccination appointments and ask for patience as they work to get vaccine quickly and safely distributed.

Individuals who have submitted a St. Vincent Vaccine Notification Sign Up form will still be contacted when an appointment is available. You do not need to fill out another form. However, starting February 16, you will be scheduled at the MetraPark Cedar Hall location.

Please wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if you have received any other vaccinations 14 days prior. After being vaccinated for COVID-19, do not receive any other vaccines for 14 days. Individuals who have received convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibody treatment should defer COVID-19 vaccination for at least 90 days.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, log on to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html