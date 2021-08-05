MONTANA - One of our viewers reached out to us with a question about COVID-19 case numbers as displayed on the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) website. We spoke with a representative for the answer.

Magdalena Scott, a supervisor of the Communicable Disease Epidemiology Section with DPHHS, says a case could be reported to the state well after a person gets sick, it just takes time for the state to get the data.

Once the state gets the confirmed test result, the case is reported as a new case the following day. The state will then allocate cases to the day the person got sick, instead of the day the test results were received by the state.

As cases continue to rise, access to this data is more important than ever.

"It's important to know that COVID is still here and we've really seen an uptick in cases this week, an uptick in hospitalizations and we are seeing a number of people go out and get vaccinated. We think because of that uptick in cases, we've had an 18% increase in COVID vaccines administered last week over the previous week," Scott said.

With cases on the rise and kids going back to school this month, the department has several resources to help you stay safe and informed about COVID-19 activity in your county.

"If you kind of know what's going on in your community and you know how to protect yourself and those around you, you just really encourage folks to get vaccinated and try to be safe and stay healthy," Scott said.

You can visit the DPHHS COVID-19 page by clicking here.