BILLINGS - Unified Health Command healthcare partners have updated their masking policies to reflect the latest scientific recommendations on COVID-19 risk reduction.

Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare have worked together to develop consistent policies to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for fully immunized people and for masking requirements.

The guiding principles, released Friday, are to keep everyone safe from exposure to the virus while being kind and considerate to all people, UHC said in a press release.

As of May 28, these policies apply at Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare:

⦁ As medical facilities, both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare will continue to require masking for all patients and visitors at all times regardless of vaccination status.

⦁ Mask usage is required for all persons, regardless of vaccination status, in clinical areas at RiverStone Health.

⦁ Mask usage is required in all areas of RiverStone Health for all persons who aren’t fully vaccinated.

⦁ Mask usage is optional for fully vaccinated people in non-clinical areas of RiverStone Health.

Fully vaccinated means it has been at least two weeks since the person received the last required dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That’s two weeks after the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

UHC partners recognize that there are multiple reasons why people may choose to wear masks, including, but not limited to: undergoing cancer treatment or otherwise having a compromised immune system, having young, unvaccinated children at home, having immuno-compromised household members or being unvaccinated themselves.

“We will not engage in efforts to determine who is and is not vaccinated, and we will not tolerate mask/no mask shaming,” John Felton, RiverStone Health CEO and president and Yellowstone County health officer, said. “We simply ask that everyone follow our policies out of respect for those we serve and those who work in our facilities.”