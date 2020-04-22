BILLINGS, Mont. - The Unified Health Command, comprised of Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health, and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services, launched a new dashboard to show the status of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County. The dashboard has information on current COVID-19 cases in the county along with other data.

The graphs on the dashboard include:

Two types of graphs showing the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County and the state

The number of test samples sent by Billings hospitals each day to the state and private labs for COVID-19 testing

The status of capacity of both Billings Clinic and St Vincent Healthcare

A bar graph and a line graph show the number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county and state.

Another bar graph shows the number of samples sent for testing. One bar shows how many samples were sent to private labs, and the other bar shows the number of samples sent to the state lab for testing.

A stoplight shows the daily capacity of each hospital in the county. A "green light" shows that the hospitals are running at normal capacity. A "yellow light" means the hospitals are operating at a higher capacity than normal. A "red light" means operations at the hospital are at a critical level.

St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic provide data on the status of hospital capacity and how many tests are sent to state and private labs.

"We feel the state is doing an overall good job showing how COVID-19 is impacting the entire state," John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and CEO of RiverStone Health said. "We, though, wanted to give our residents a more in-depth look at the impact COVID-19 is having in our county. The dashboard will give those living here the data and numbers of what we are doing locally."

The dashboard will be updated at 11:00 a.m. daily. UHC says it won’t include the age or gender of the positive COVID-19 patients. That information is available on the state’s website: https://arcg.is/L95qb

You can find the Yellowstone County dashboard here: https://riverstonehealth.org/public-health-preventing-disease/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-status/