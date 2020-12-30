BILLINGS – The Yellowstone County Unified Health Command (UHC) is encouraging patient-facing healthcare personnel to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Billings Clinic or St. Vincent Healthcare during their upcoming vaccine clinics.

The UHC said they are excited about the prospects this vaccine holds for the community and, as the vaccine becomes more available, recommend as many people as possible get vaccinated.

The UHC is administering the vaccine in priority order, as directed by state and federal authorities. Therefore, it is not available to the public yet.

Moving forward, the UHC, made up of Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services, is expanding vaccination opportunities to all employees working in healthcare settings throughout Yellowstone County, as well as continuing to make the vaccine available to first responders.

“While demand for COVID-19 vaccinations continues to exceed supply, we are very pleased that we have the vaccine in the community to offer protection to healthcare personnel outside of UHC organizations,” John Felton, Yellowstone County’s Health Officer and CEO of RiverStone Health said.

Following guidance from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the UHC is encouraging patient-facing healthcare personnel such as dental staff, physical therapists, optometrists, social workers, pharmacists and others to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Individuals included in the above groups, are invited to schedule an appointment for COVID-19 vaccinations through St. Vincent Healthcare or Billings Clinic. No walk-in vaccinations will be given.

Patient-facing healthcare personnel and first responders must show valid credentials (proof of healthcare entity employment, employee badge, etc.) at the time of vaccination.

Billings Clinic will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, Dec. 31 from 6 a.m. to noon, and again on Saturday, Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additional clinics will be available in the coming weeks as supply allows.

St. Vincent Healthcare is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Clinics are also scheduled Monday-Friday, Jan. 4- 8, 2021. Clinic times: 7 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday.

The UHC said vaccine supply is very unpredictable at this time. As a result, additional clinics will be scheduled as shipments are received.

“It is important to note that people should continue to practice public health measures like wearing masks, distancing and avoiding crowds, even though they may have been vaccinated,” Felton said. “While both vaccines are about 95% effective after two doses, at this point, not enough people have received the COVID-19 vaccine, so you could still become ill, or you may be infected and be shedding the virus.”

For more information on the registration process and expectations you can contact St. Vincent Healthcare at (406) 237-7050 or Billings Clinic at (406) 435-5744.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines you can visit the CDC website.