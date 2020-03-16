Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in MT, one in Yellowstone County

Governor Steve Bullock confirmed two new positive cases of coronavirus in Montana.

Both patients are in their 20s. One is a male from Missoula County. The second, a female from Yellowstone County.

The tests were conducted by the DPHHS Public Health Laboratory.

The governor's office says state and local public health laboratories are no longer required to send "presumptive positive" samples to CDC for confirmation. Any respiratory samples that test positive for SARS-CoV2 in a state and public-health laboratory will be considered "positive" and will need no further testing.

DPHHS is looking into how the patients may have contracted the virus. They are looking at their exposure risk, travel history, and to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patients.