CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The two remaining COVID-19 statewide public health orders in Wyoming are being continued for two more weeks.

The orders include the use of masks and physical distancing requirements related to educational institutions are being continued.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), indoor events of more than 500 people may be held at 50 percent of venue capacity with specific mask protocols for large indoor events.

The department of health is recommending masks in indoor public places when common-sense physical distancing cannot be maintained among people who do not live in the same household.

WDH says the updated orders go into effect on May 1 and remain through May 16. You can read the updated orders online here.

As of the writing of this article, WDH reports estimates show nearly 25 percent of Wyoming’s population has been fully vaccinated so far, including 32 percent of adults 18 and over and more than 55 percent of adults 65 and over.