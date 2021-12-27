BILLINGS, MT - RiverStone Health reports two more people have died due to COVID-related illnesses in December, bringing the county's death toll to 477.

One man in his 70s died on Thursday, December 23rd at a Billings hospital. The second patient was identified through a review of death certificates by the Yellowstone County Clerk and Record’s office. The man in his 80s died on December 16th in his home.

Neither man was vaccinated and had health risks that put them at higher risk for severe infection caused by the virus.

The county health department also reports that as of Monday, Billings hospitals had 41 COVID inpatients, 38 of whom are not vaccinated. Among the hospitalized patients, 17 were in ICU and 16 were on ventilators.

RiverStone Health provides approved doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or J&J vaccines at free, walk-in clinics. The next COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people age five and older is:

Thursday, Dec. 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

First, second and booster doses as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are available at the vaccination clinic. People who previously had one or two doses should bring their vaccination card.