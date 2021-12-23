BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health is reporting two additional COVID-19 related deaths of Yellowstone County residents.

The latest person to succumb to the virus is a woman in her 70s who died on Wednesday at a Billings hospital. She was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions that put her at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

The other individual was found through a review of death certificates and was identified by the Yellowstone County Clerk and Record’s office as a woman who was in her 100s who died on Dec. 16 at her residence. She was fully vaccinated but had underlying medical conditions.

These deaths bring the total to 475 Yellowstone County residents who have lost their lives to the pandemic virus since the first death was reported in April 2020.

Billings hospitals had 33 COVID-19 inpatients Thursday, all of whom are not vaccinated.

According to RiverStone Health, among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 14 were in ICU and 13 were on ventilators.

A new pill to treat COVID-19 was recently authorized under emergency use by the FDA, however, RiverStone Health says prevention through vaccination remains the safest, most effective way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death.

A vaccine clinic will be held Thursday, Dec. 30 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

Anyone five years old and up can attend the clinic and RiverStone Health provides approved doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Masks are required at the vaccination clinics.